Update 1.13.2 Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:
Additions
- Added proportional HUD scaling support for high resolutions, this is more noticeable on 4K, ultrawide displays, etc.
- Added search box and "Find more..." button (that links to Workshop) in the mutator selection dialog
Changes
-
Improved server performance on Linux
-
In mutator selection dialog, clicking the list item now toggles the checkbox
-
Increased max. FOV to 110
-
Melee impact particles are now displayed across the arc
-
Optimized zombie AI obstruction checks, improves performance on crowded maps
-
Restored player freeze on extraction
-
Server command "workshop_validate" now has a "-restore" option, recovers map entries from cache in case of accidental removals or data loss
-
Supply crate no longer freezes players, checks for distance instead
-
Updated the localization files:
- With thanks to community translators: Blueberryy, Klowby, marcielcps, Plazehorta
- Want to localize NMRiH to your own language? Visit our localization repository on GitHub.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with inaccurate melee headshots
- Fixed an issue with melee backing traces taking prominence over the initial swing arc (#1369)
- Fixed an issue with stamina being drained only on the first melee hit (#1386)
- Fixed background transparency issues on UI panel list items
- Fixed birds blocking player spawns (#1389)
- Fixed chainsaws rate limiting impact effects on characters
- Fixed entity "point_message_multiplayer" not updating for players who reconnect to the server (#1390)
- Fixed game state extraction commands working on dead players
- Fixed loading screen not scaling properly after resolution change
- Fixed mutator scripts being loaded twice on server init
- Fixed national guard announcement cooldown not resetting after map change
- Fixed national guard dialogue overlapping in survival mode
- Fixed players blocking usable objects with their bodies (#1327)
- Fixed players getting stuck after using a supply crate
- Fixed several HUD scaling issues across resolutions, incl. "Next Objective" separator clipping through text, tiny labels in ammo display, etc.
- Fixed supply crate HUD not always closing
Changes for mappers and modders
- Added beta version of level transition for developers, it's disabled by default, and server admins may toggle it with cvar "sv_level_transition" (#1278)
- Added command "RespawnDeadPlayers" to the game state functions (I/O, console, VScript)
- Added cvar "sv_killpenalty_score", sets score for kill penalty
- Added cvar "sv_resetscore", resets all player scores on round restart
- Added new category "Mutators" in the Workshop Publisher
- Added support for melee impact effect particles
- Added support for overriding viewmodel hands
- Added surface prop "no_friction"
- All MapHack debug spew is now behind cvar "sv_maphack_debug"
- Console commands "extractplayer" and "respawnplayer" now accept player name as input
- Entity "trigger_changelevel" is now functional on servers with level transition enabled
- MapHack: Fixed issues during pre-entity stage, which caused scripts to fail
- VScript: Added CenterPrint functions
- VScript: Added CNMRiH_GameRules bindings
- VScript: Added CNMRiH_Player functions SetHandModelOverride() and ClearHandModelOverride()
- VScript: Added CNMRiH_WeaponBase bindings and WeaponID enum
- VScript: Fixed event listeners writing bogus data on Linux
Maps
All maps
- Added "debris" flag to all explosive gascans
nmo_asylum
- Corrected areaportal issue on a door located in the basement (#1376)
- Fixed office softlock (#1375)
- Fixed ritual meat not scaling health on player count
nmo_broadway
- Misc. fixes
nmo_broadway2
- Added ability to get welder if players don't have one during "navigate through sewers" objective route
- Added clipping to some railing
- Fixed multiple places where items could be lost
nmo_brooklyn
- Added glow for the extraction van
nmo_cabin
- Added rope for extraction helicopter to make it more clear where to go
nmo_rockpit
- Fixed softlock (#1394)
nmo_suzhou
- Clipped multiple areas where objective items could be lost
- Misc. tweaks
nmo_toxteth / nmo_toxtethdark
- Misc. fixes
nmo_underground
- Added few details to motel
- Fixed stuck spot near welder grate
nms_camilla
- Tweaked clips
nms_drugstore
- Adjusted shambler and runner spawning during the different stages of the map
- Fixed a doorway in zone A where zombies could get stuck
- Fixed a spawner where zombies could get stuck
- Fixed misc. issues/adjustments (#1250)
- Fixed prop_door having a wrong hinge axis (#1408)
- Fixed several z-fighting glitches in the mall
nms_favela
- Fixed wrong zone letter order
nms_ransack
- Extended extraction zone and extraction time
- Sparks on pawn shop door now start and stop properly when welding
nms_silence
- Removed ground fog particles that were accidentally included
