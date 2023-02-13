Update 1.13.2 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 10540206 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 22:19:02 UTC by Wendy

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Additions

Added proportional HUD scaling support for high resolutions, this is more noticeable on 4K, ultrawide displays, etc.

Added search box and "Find more..." button (that links to Workshop) in the mutator selection dialog

Changes

Improved server performance on Linux

In mutator selection dialog, clicking the list item now toggles the checkbox

Increased max. FOV to 110

Melee impact particles are now displayed across the arc

Optimized zombie AI obstruction checks, improves performance on crowded maps

Restored player freeze on extraction

Server command "workshop_validate" now has a "-restore" option, recovers map entries from cache in case of accidental removals or data loss

Supply crate no longer freezes players, checks for distance instead

Updated the localization files: With thanks to community translators: Blueberryy, Klowby, marcielcps, Plazehorta Want to localize NMRiH to your own language? Visit our localization repository on GitHub.



Fixes

Fixed an issue with inaccurate melee headshots

Fixed an issue with melee backing traces taking prominence over the initial swing arc (#1369)

Fixed an issue with stamina being drained only on the first melee hit (#1386)

Fixed background transparency issues on UI panel list items

Fixed birds blocking player spawns (#1389)

Fixed chainsaws rate limiting impact effects on characters

Fixed entity "point_message_multiplayer" not updating for players who reconnect to the server (#1390)

Fixed game state extraction commands working on dead players

Fixed loading screen not scaling properly after resolution change

Fixed mutator scripts being loaded twice on server init

Fixed national guard announcement cooldown not resetting after map change

Fixed national guard dialogue overlapping in survival mode

Fixed players blocking usable objects with their bodies (#1327)

Fixed players getting stuck after using a supply crate

Fixed several HUD scaling issues across resolutions, incl. "Next Objective" separator clipping through text, tiny labels in ammo display, etc.

Fixed supply crate HUD not always closing

Changes for mappers and modders

Added beta version of level transition for developers, it's disabled by default, and server admins may toggle it with cvar "sv_level_transition" (#1278)

Added command "RespawnDeadPlayers" to the game state functions (I/O, console, VScript)

Added cvar "sv_killpenalty_score", sets score for kill penalty

Added cvar "sv_resetscore", resets all player scores on round restart

Added new category "Mutators" in the Workshop Publisher

Added support for melee impact effect particles

Added support for overriding viewmodel hands

Added surface prop "no_friction"

All MapHack debug spew is now behind cvar "sv_maphack_debug"

Console commands "extractplayer" and "respawnplayer" now accept player name as input

Entity "trigger_changelevel" is now functional on servers with level transition enabled

MapHack: Fixed issues during pre-entity stage, which caused scripts to fail

VScript: Added CenterPrint functions

VScript: Added CNMRiH_GameRules bindings

VScript: Added CNMRiH_Player functions SetHandModelOverride() and ClearHandModelOverride()

VScript: Added CNMRiH_WeaponBase bindings and WeaponID enum

VScript: Fixed event listeners writing bogus data on Linux

Maps

All maps

Added "debris" flag to all explosive gascans

nmo_asylum

Corrected areaportal issue on a door located in the basement (#1376)

Fixed office softlock (#1375)

Fixed ritual meat not scaling health on player count

nmo_broadway

Misc. fixes

nmo_broadway2

Added ability to get welder if players don't have one during "navigate through sewers" objective route

Added clipping to some railing

Fixed multiple places where items could be lost

nmo_brooklyn

Added glow for the extraction van

nmo_cabin

Added rope for extraction helicopter to make it more clear where to go

nmo_rockpit

Fixed softlock (#1394)

nmo_suzhou

Clipped multiple areas where objective items could be lost

Misc. tweaks

nmo_toxteth / nmo_toxtethdark

Misc. fixes

nmo_underground

Added few details to motel

Fixed stuck spot near welder grate

nms_camilla

Tweaked clips

nms_drugstore

Adjusted shambler and runner spawning during the different stages of the map

Fixed a doorway in zone A where zombies could get stuck

Fixed a spawner where zombies could get stuck

Fixed misc. issues/adjustments (#1250)

Fixed prop_door having a wrong hinge axis (#1408)

Fixed several z-fighting glitches in the mall

nms_favela

Fixed wrong zone letter order

nms_ransack

Extended extraction zone and extraction time

Sparks on pawn shop door now start and stop properly when welding

nms_silence