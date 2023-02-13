FULL RELEASE - NOW AVAILABLE!

This is the big one. The final one. We're proud to announce the game's complete! It's been a long road and a lot of work to get to where we are now, but we're all very grateful for the support you guys have shown us! This update is one of our biggest yet, and we hope you all will be satisfied with the new content as well as the conclusion of the story!

IMPORTANT: we have PLANS TO INCREASE THE GAME'S PRICE to $14.99 in the next month or so, as we feel the updated price point better reflects the final amount of content in the game. We've come a long ways since Early Access, after all. So IF YOU WANT THE GAME AT IT'S CURRENT PRICE, NOW IS YOUR LAST CHANCE. Additionally, if you pick it up within the next week, there's also a 20% discount on top of that.

There are almost too many changes to list- so instead of going through all of the details, here's a general overview of what you can expect.