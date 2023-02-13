 Skip to content

Elemental Raiders update for 13 February 2023

PATCH NOTES v0.1.41

Build 10540110

Hello Raiders!

Progression rewards are here. Unlock new arenas and discover more about the fantastic places of Runaria.

New

  • Players can now customize their profile with an Avatar.
  • Progression rewards added. Players now unlock arenas with awesome rewards.
  • Once you unlock an arena (300,600,900,...) you can no longer go below the entry rating, which makes unlocking all heroes and skills easier.
  • If you lose a match below 600 rating you’ll only lose 1 rating point. That helps towards unlocking Heroes and skills during your first game experience.
  • We have added a penalty system for those players who leave the match early.

Changes

  • Explosive detonator now has a VFX.
  • Arena matches are now resolved once the result screen appears, preventing the issue of losing the match if you go AFK after winning.

Fixes

  • Fixed an error with Pouch of Gold that showed no stats gained when it was increasing Attack by +10% and it should've been increasing Critical Chance by 20%.
  • Fixed a description error with Captain's Hat that showed +20% Max Health when it was applying a +15% increase.
  • Fixed several issues while going AFK.
  • You can no longer surrender the game after the match ends.
  • Fixed several missing translations in Spanish.
  • Master Puti’s Training VFX appears now on the target.

