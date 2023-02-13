PATCH NOTES v0.1.41

Hello Raiders!
Progression rewards are here. Unlock new arenas and discover more about the fantastic places of Runaria.
New
- Players can now customize their profile with an Avatar.
- Progression rewards added. Players now unlock arenas with awesome rewards.
- Once you unlock an arena (300,600,900,...) you can no longer go below the entry rating, which makes unlocking all heroes and skills easier.
- If you lose a match below 600 rating you’ll only lose 1 rating point. That helps towards unlocking Heroes and skills during your first game experience.
- We have added a penalty system for those players who leave the match early.
Changes
- Explosive detonator now has a VFX.
- Arena matches are now resolved once the result screen appears, preventing the issue of losing the match if you go AFK after winning.
Fixes
- Fixed an error with Pouch of Gold that showed no stats gained when it was increasing Attack by +10% and it should've been increasing Critical Chance by 20%.
- Fixed a description error with Captain's Hat that showed +20% Max Health when it was applying a +15% increase.
- Fixed several issues while going AFK.
- You can no longer surrender the game after the match ends.
- Fixed several missing translations in Spanish.
- Master Puti’s Training VFX appears now on the target.
