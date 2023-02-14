 Skip to content

Power Chord update for 14 February 2023

Update Notes for build 1.0.4

Power Chord update for 14 February 2023

Update Notes for build 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of Life improvements

  • New Option: Run In Background
  • New Option: Skip Battle Effects to apply Status Effects much faster
  • On Screen keyboard opens automatically on Steam Deck when entering Seeds.

Balance

  • Improved scripted enemy actions. Some enemies were not taking advantage of the stances and buffs they were applying to themselves.
  • Improving clarity of card descriptions
  • Healing totem increased from 3 to 5 health provided
  • Card Updates
  • Calming Wave - Now available to Bor
  • Blow Out - Cost increased from 2 to 3
  • Mass Cleanse - Cost increased from 1 to 2
  • Cleansing Charge - Cost increased from 1 to 2
  • Stone Barrage - Rarity change from Common to Epic
  • Aortic Spasm - No longer Exhausts
  • Focus Mind - Power Charges granted increased from 1 to 3
  • Concussion - Cost increased from 1 to 2

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Blood Feast tool tip wasn't showing the amount of health recovered when The Bellow used the ability
  • Fixed Kaarna's Thunderstorm Tool Tip displaying placeholder numbers
  • Fixed an issue where UI elements react to pointer devices while running in the background
  • Fixed an issue where some options cannot be navigated by keyboard or controllers
  • Fixed grammar issue in some events.

Changed files in this update

