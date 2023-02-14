Update Notes for build 1.0.4

Quality of Life improvements
- New Option: Run In Background
- New Option: Skip Battle Effects to apply Status Effects much faster
- On Screen keyboard opens automatically on Steam Deck when entering Seeds.
Balance
- Improved scripted enemy actions. Some enemies were not taking advantage of the stances and buffs they were applying to themselves.
- Improving clarity of card descriptions
- Healing totem increased from 3 to 5 health provided
- Card Updates
- Calming Wave - Now available to Bor
- Blow Out - Cost increased from 2 to 3
- Mass Cleanse - Cost increased from 1 to 2
- Cleansing Charge - Cost increased from 1 to 2
- Stone Barrage - Rarity change from Common to Epic
- Aortic Spasm - No longer Exhausts
- Focus Mind - Power Charges granted increased from 1 to 3
- Concussion - Cost increased from 1 to 2
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where Blood Feast tool tip wasn't showing the amount of health recovered when The Bellow used the ability
- Fixed Kaarna's Thunderstorm Tool Tip displaying placeholder numbers
- Fixed an issue where UI elements react to pointer devices while running in the background
- Fixed an issue where some options cannot be navigated by keyboard or controllers
- Fixed grammar issue in some events.
