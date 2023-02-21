We regularly update My Singing Monsters to make it the best experience it can be! This Furcorn-sized update contains helpful improvements and optimizations to 'tune up' the game. Happy Monstering!
My Singing Monsters update for 21 February 2023
Update 3.8.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
