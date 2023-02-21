 Skip to content

My Singing Monsters update for 21 February 2023

Update 3.8.3

Build 10539980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We regularly update My Singing Monsters to make it the best experience it can be! This Furcorn-sized update contains helpful improvements and optimizations to 'tune up' the game. Happy Monstering!

