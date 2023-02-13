 Skip to content

Afterinfection update for 13 February 2023

Update 0.1.9 Vehicle update

Update 0.1.9 Vehicle update · Last edited by Wendy

[Update note 0.1.9]
-add vehicle atv [not 100% and vehicle not have a save for now]
-fix inventory input not working when change it. if you can't open inventory please check you control setting.

In this update we need to Reset player data on the main server. I'm very sorry

Download dedicated server file : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DXq49pPeyo7EZS3PadXpSDJgm-Qs0sAv/view?usp=share_link

If you have fun playing And want to support the developer, you can donate via patreon.
you will get key and more.
https://www.patreon.com/afterinfection

