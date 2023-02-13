Update 0.1.9 Vehicle update

[Update note 0.1.9]

-add vehicle atv [not 100% and vehicle not have a save for now]

-fix inventory input not working when change it. if you can't open inventory please check you control setting.

In this update we need to Reset player data on the main server. I'm very sorry

Download dedicated server file : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DXq49pPeyo7EZS3PadXpSDJgm-Qs0sAv/view?usp=share_link

