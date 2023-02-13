 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 13 February 2023

Beta 8 "'SPLOSIONS" Patch (Beta 8.7.0)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Hide camera obstacles even for sniping operators
  • Tweaked the night raid color filter

Fixes

  • Fixed the collider of the "Archway_03" and "Plant_14" assets
  • Fixed some roof assets blocking clicks

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
