Beta 8 "'SPLOSIONS" Patch (Beta 8.7.0)

Improvements
- Hide camera obstacles even for sniping operators
- Tweaked the night raid color filter
Fixes
- Fixed the collider of the "Archway_03" and "Plant_14" assets
- Fixed some roof assets blocking clicks
