PART 2 OF THE HITOMI UPDATE- NOW AVAILABLE!

Love is in the air, and also a bunch more game content! We've got even more Hitomi content for you guys, rounding out her arc and completing her story! Another character down and another step closer to a complete game!

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the TinyHat Valentine's Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat label games!

As for now, check out the new content available!

CHANGELOG - The Hitomi Update

Alpha 0.44

+Hitomi Story Fully Completed

+Added most Hitomi Story sprite work

+Added Effie H-Scene (Hitomi’s Story)

+Added Hitomi H-Scene (VIP Heart To Heart)

+Added Hitomi H-Scene (Comic Book Backroom Press)

+Added Missus under the dining table trio H-Scene (Dining Room Morning on Saturday)

+Added Lashley bent over desk (Lashley Office on Weekday)

+Added Luna doggy bedroom (Talk to Luna in the School Hallway 2)

+Fixed missing trigger for Hitomi Story

+Fixed various minor bug fixes and optimization

+Replaced temp assets for Missus x Jane x MC chores scene

-Some Hitomi CG Not Yet Complete

-Drunk Girl Sprite Incomplete