Update 17.1 patch 1

Build 10539654 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 13:09:05 UTC

Following the last update in which I updated the game engine, this patch adds a couple of fixes:

Fixed an issue in which the game wouldn't run in countries that use a comma as decimal point rather than a period. The game was trying to parse our config files using the computer's locale (using a comma) and was failing because all our config files use periods for decimal points.

Saves from previous builds are now marked as unsupported, and when trying to load them you'll see a message with a link that explains how to roll back Judgment to the previous build in order to continue your save files that cannot be loaded with the new engine version.

Thank you to all who reported and helped debugging these issues.