Shape Puzzle update for 13 February 2023

Shape Puzzle Update 1.2

Shape Puzzle Update 1.2

With this update it will be easier to distinguish some nodes. I also added options to the settings menu to change the colour of nodes and pattern. By default you can just change the look of +/- nodes. When you unlock puzzle 60 and 80 you get new colours to customize the game.

Within the first quarter of 2023 I will also release the shape puzzle soundtrack on steam.

Changelog

  • Added to the settings menu a customization panel. To change the colour of nodes
  • Added a hint to puzzle 61
  • Changed the background of +/- nodes to be darker
  • Added 1 new achievement
  • Added more variation to endless mode puzzles

