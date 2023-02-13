Shape Puzzle Update 1.2

With this update it will be easier to distinguish some nodes. I also added options to the settings menu to change the colour of nodes and pattern. By default you can just change the look of +/- nodes. When you unlock puzzle 60 and 80 you get new colours to customize the game.

Within the first quarter of 2023 I will also release the shape puzzle soundtrack on steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1971020/Shape_Puzzle_Soundtrack/

Changelog