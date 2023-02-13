 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 13 February 2023

Bug Fixes

13 February 2023

  • Numerous bug fixes from weekend.
  • Fixing issue with Step Towards/Away from Hero.
  • FIxed issue with double-clicking new Battle Focal Point.
  • Fixed issues relating to crash on movement element updates.
  • Cleaned up a few commands inside the editor.

