- Numerous bug fixes from weekend.
- Fixing issue with Step Towards/Away from Hero.
- FIxed issue with double-clicking new Battle Focal Point.
- Fixed issues relating to crash on movement element updates.
- Cleaned up a few commands inside the editor.
RPG Architect update for 13 February 2023
Bug Fixes
