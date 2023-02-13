PATCH NOTE 1.2.0 & MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS

We’ve been working on fixing bugs and improving the game over the past month to ensure the best quality experience for Hero by Chance II.

📌 Summary of Patch Note 1.2.0 (see details below).



We fixed all the bugs & visual errors of the special scenes and most of the basic bugs of the base game.

User Experience has been improved based on some idea suggestions from our Reborn community. Thank you for the valuable feedback from everyone doing the survey.



_(Schematic map window)

_

GOOD NEWS!

🔥 There is a New DLC ‘Hero by Chance II: Romance & Reprisal’.

Romantic dates will be a free new exciting feature added later in the base game alongside the upcoming paid expansion in 2 or 3 months.

👇🏻 Check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2311640/Love_n_War_Hero_by_Chance_II__Romance__Reprisal/

Please support us by adding the new DLC to your WISHLIST now!

🔥 Steam Trading cards are coming soon.

You can play and receive trading cards, badges, emoticons, backgrounds, and so on in the next update in a week.

Patch Note 1.2.0

Improvements:



Added a Schematic window accessible via the crafting menu to check information on elite units’ skins (unit branches). You can now view their stats, descriptions, and where to find them. Drogakan skins will also be available in the future.

New filter options for the inventory.

You can now turn off girl animations when using their strategic skill to save performance.

The item drop rates decrease each time replaying a battle. The lowest rate is 30%. general items also drop during replay

When first opening the game, there will be a background image showing the game is loading.

In Ambush’s unit assignment window, you can now drag & drop units between slots.

Bug fixed:



Spam clicking will no longer cause the game to be stuck in tutorials 2-1 and 4-6.

Using the cheat tool to add items will no longer cause the game to be stuck.

Special Scene:



Fixed animation bugs that cause texts sometimes appear and disappear too fast.

Fixed visual errors for some animations.

Fixed free mode errors of Imperator and Vyking.

Fixed incorrect option texts of Juliana.

Turned on shoe layers for Cecilia, Tyra, and Grace.

Added missing voice files.

Added next and back UI (and short keys) in free mode.

