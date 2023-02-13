- fixed some Polish special characters not appearing (capital letters)
- fixed a typo in Polish localisation
- fixed an issue which led to duplicate clues spawning on the Pinboard
No Questions Asked update for 13 February 2023
Further post-giga-patch bugfixes (1.1.64)!
