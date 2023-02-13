 Skip to content

No Questions Asked update for 13 February 2023

Further post-giga-patch bugfixes (1.1.64)!

Build 10539432

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed some Polish special characters not appearing (capital letters)
  • fixed a typo in Polish localisation
  • fixed an issue which led to duplicate clues spawning on the Pinboard

