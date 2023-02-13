Fixed a bug with the AI on the map DUST now they walk normally.
Fixed bug with the opening of the last level.
Fixed a bug with the registration of hits, now when you hit the body or arm it does not count as a headshot.
Added sound of using first aid kit.
Aconite update for 13 February 2023
FIX BUG #2
Fixed a bug with the AI on the map DUST now they walk normally.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update