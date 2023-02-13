 Skip to content

Aconite update for 13 February 2023

FIX BUG #2

Fixed a bug with the AI on the map DUST now they walk normally.
Fixed bug with the opening of the last level.
Fixed a bug with the registration of hits, now when you hit the body or arm it does not count as a headshot.
Added sound of using first aid kit.

