We have great news, friends!

Thanks to 糖醋猪猪, we now have a fully edited Chinese translation of The Book of Bondmaids - Cooks, Thieves, Wives and Lovers.

Over time, the translation of the main game will also improve.

On behalf of KamtiGames, we want to thank 糖醋猪猪 for his love of Conussia and for his great contribution to the gameplay of Chinese players.

Sincerely!

KamtiGames