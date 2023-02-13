 Skip to content

Spectator update for 13 February 2023

New update available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10539255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, Agents!

Patch Notes: 2.1

New Features:

New Translation Engine: We have implemented a new translation engine in the game. With this new engine, translation updates will no longer require downloading new builds from Steam.

Improvements:

  • Corrected Chinese Translation.
  • Verified German Translation: We have thoroughly checked and verified the German translation in the game. We hope that this will enhance the player's overall experience in the game.

Optimization:

  • Game Optimization: We have made several optimizations to the game to improve performance and reduce load times. Players should experience a smoother and more seamless gaming experience.

We hope you enjoy these new changes! If you have any further questions or feedback, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Best regards,
Neko Machine

