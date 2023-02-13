 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 13 February 2023

Patch 1.2.10

Patch 1.2.10 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Valentine's Day has come to Animal Shelter!

  • Horse "fun" stat is now increasing while riding
  • Fixed bridle model position
  • Fixed a bug that did not allow to put dog in van while using leash
  • Fixed bug that incorrectly unfastened a leash from a pet

