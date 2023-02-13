Patch 1.2.10

- Valentine's Day has come to Animal Shelter!
- Horse "fun" stat is now increasing while riding
- Fixed bridle model position
- Fixed a bug that did not allow to put dog in van while using leash
- Fixed bug that incorrectly unfastened a leash from a pet
