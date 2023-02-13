Hot Fix 0.16.6.0

This update addresses various issues that came up from Update 0.16.6.0.
Libretro Improvements
- Fixed save games not saving properly
- Mednafen PSX & Yabause games longer cut off and display properly on the screens now
- MAME 2010 emulator added
This adds a lot more compatibility and support for most 3D MAME games and CHD-based games!
Note: Final Burn Neo will still be chosen as the preferred emulator, if the game is supported, otherwise it’ll fall back to MAME 2010.
- Citra updated to latest
With this update, it's added lots of compatibility updates, performance improvements, and C-Stick support!
Left Joystick is now functioning properly in Citra, allowing for games that use both the Joystick and D-Pad to function properly.
- DeSmume now has a simulated touchscreen with the Right Stick
- PPSSPP speed fixes have been made, fixing the emulator running 2X speed
- PPSSPP save data now functions
- Flycast now supports WinCE games, at least with the ones that are compatible with the emulator
- Virtual Jaguar will now automatically apply resolution fixes for certain games
- mGBA is now the preferred emulator, replacing VB Advance. This will help with performance with many demanding games
Changes/Bug Fixes
- Libretro: Fixed save games not saving before resetting or switching games (SRAM now saves properly on emulation shutdown)
- Libretro: Added MAME 2010 core support (removed mame2003_plus core)
- Libretro: Added Citra core support (removed citra2018 core)
- Libretro: Added mGBA core support (removed vbam core)
- Libretro: Set core option for DeSmume to simulate touchscreen input with right stick (desmume_pointer_device_r = "emulated")
- Libretro: Fixed timing issues (rendering 2x speed) with 3D rendering in PPSSPP
- Libretro: Fixed save file issues with PPSSPP
- Libretro: Flycast now supports WinCE games
- Libretro: Added Keyboard Mode option to settings to enable full keyboard support for DOSBox
- Libretro: Fixed consoles that were not connected to media players connecting to media players on condo load
- Libretro: Consoles will no longer connect to a media player automatically if there is a console already plugged in
- Libretro: Fixed idlescreen artwork being placed on the glass material on the glass arcade cabinet
- Libretro: Fixed idlescreen artwork not being populated properly on arcade cabinets
- Libretro: Fixed non-host players not being able to access the settings menu
- Libretro: Fixed desaturation setting not applying to the dynamic light effects
- Libretro: Flycast rom searcher now supports GDI
- Libretro: Cartridges no longer respawn if respawn delay is set, if they are slotted into a console. The respawn delay timer will begin after ejected
