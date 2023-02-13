Hot Fix 0.16.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10539189 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 22:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses various issues that came up from Update 0.16.6.0.

Libretro Improvements

Fixed save games not saving properly

Mednafen PSX & Yabause games longer cut off and display properly on the screens now

MAME 2010 emulator added

This adds a lot more compatibility and support for most 3D MAME games and CHD-based games!

Note: Final Burn Neo will still be chosen as the preferred emulator, if the game is supported, otherwise it’ll fall back to MAME 2010.

Citra updated to latest

With this update, it's added lots of compatibility updates, performance improvements, and C-Stick support!

Left Joystick is now functioning properly in Citra, allowing for games that use both the Joystick and D-Pad to function properly.

DeSmume now has a simulated touchscreen with the Right Stick

PPSSPP speed fixes have been made, fixing the emulator running 2X speed

PPSSPP save data now functions

Flycast now supports WinCE games, at least with the ones that are compatible with the emulator

Virtual Jaguar will now automatically apply resolution fixes for certain games

mGBA is now the preferred emulator, replacing VB Advance. This will help with performance with many demanding games

Changes/Bug Fixes

Libretro: Fixed save games not saving before resetting or switching games (SRAM now saves properly on emulation shutdown)

Libretro: Added MAME 2010 core support (removed mame2003_plus core)

Libretro: Added Citra core support (removed citra2018 core)

Libretro: Added mGBA core support (removed vbam core)

Libretro: Set core option for DeSmume to simulate touchscreen input with right stick (desmume_pointer_device_r = "emulated")

Libretro: Fixed timing issues (rendering 2x speed) with 3D rendering in PPSSPP

Libretro: Fixed save file issues with PPSSPP

Libretro: Flycast now supports WinCE games

Libretro: Added Keyboard Mode option to settings to enable full keyboard support for DOSBox

Libretro: Fixed consoles that were not connected to media players connecting to media players on condo load

Libretro: Consoles will no longer connect to a media player automatically if there is a console already plugged in

Libretro: Fixed idlescreen artwork being placed on the glass material on the glass arcade cabinet

Libretro: Fixed idlescreen artwork not being populated properly on arcade cabinets

Libretro: Fixed non-host players not being able to access the settings menu

Libretro: Fixed desaturation setting not applying to the dynamic light effects

Libretro: Flycast rom searcher now supports GDI

Libretro: Cartridges no longer respawn if respawn delay is set, if they are slotted into a console. The respawn delay timer will begin after ejected

