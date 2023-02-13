Update v0.8.1.1

A small update with a few fixes:
- Our main goal for Ragnarok Mode was that all players had the same chances. That's why we have decided it will be unlocked after finishing Svartalfheim on Expert mode. That way, Talkor will be unlocked for everyone, and the game scores will be balanced. We will therefore proceed to remove the scores below 20 minutes. We hope it all makes sense now!
- Related to the previous bug, some minions would stand still in the final boss fight.
- Fixed a bug where you gained xp when using the ring if you restarted the game.
- Some people were having issues saving their progress, as it was saved on disk C. Now it is saved on the same disk where you downloaded the game (This change will not cause any game loss). We have also made the save system more robust. If you still have issues, please contact us and we will help you.
- In Ragnarok mode, the Elites and Bosses Healing power was too OP. Now they have a lower percentage of healing.
- A bug could appear when buying a Relic and doing Reroll with Woody almost at the same time.
- And finally, or so we hope, we have fixed a bug from long ago. Those people who didn't have their glossary updated when they picked up a relic should now have it fixed.
- Fixed a bug regarding the amount of leaves spent in Yggdrasil.
- Korean alphabet letters were too large.
- 中文翻译完成 (Chinese translation completed).
If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
