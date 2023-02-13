Cargo Crisis @ Robur Station

Merchants from the Moon Merchant Company are expecting several cargo shipments to arrive this Saturday (February 18th) between 20:00-22:00 UTC to Robur Station!
Event Location: Around Robur Station
- You can get to Robur quickly from Origin Stations, it is located towards Eos (the gas giant).
- The Ship designer buildings have insurance transfer points with infinite range
- Inventory at Robur is shared with Origins, so you can use all your Origin stacks and ships
Note: When the cargo drops arrive, they will be announced at Robur and on the official Starbase Discord #galatic-news channel: https://discord.com/channels/423790999052222464/1011522785174093844
