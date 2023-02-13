 Skip to content

Starbase update for 13 February 2023

Cargo Crisis @ Robur Station

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Merchants from the Moon Merchant Company are expecting several cargo shipments to arrive this Saturday (February 18th) between 20:00-22:00 UTC to Robur Station!

Event Location: Around Robur Station

  • You can get to Robur quickly from Origin Stations, it is located towards Eos (the gas giant).
  • The Ship designer buildings have insurance transfer points with infinite range
  • Inventory at Robur is shared with Origins, so you can use all your Origin stacks and ships

Note: When the cargo drops arrive, they will be announced at Robur and on the official Starbase Discord #galatic-news channel: https://discord.com/channels/423790999052222464/1011522785174093844

