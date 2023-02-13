Cargo Crisis @ Robur Station

Share · View all patches · Build 10539095 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 11:19:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Merchants from the Moon Merchant Company are expecting several cargo shipments to arrive this Saturday (February 18th) between 20:00-22:00 UTC to Robur Station!

Event Location: Around Robur Station

You can get to Robur quickly from Origin Stations, it is located towards Eos (the gas giant).

The Ship designer buildings have insurance transfer points with infinite range

Inventory at Robur is shared with Origins, so you can use all your Origin stacks and ships

Note: When the cargo drops arrive, they will be announced at Robur and on the official Starbase Discord #galatic-news channel: https://discord.com/channels/423790999052222464/1011522785174093844