Hi-Fi RUSH – Photo Mode Update

This is one concert that allows flash photography!
Today’s Hi-Fi RUSH update adds Photo Mode, allowing you to snap screenshots throughout your musical adventure. You can pause the action and pose Chai and his allies, then edit the scene with a medley of frames, filters, and camera effects to create the perfect picture!
Read more details in our Photo Mode Release guide!
This update also fixes issues some players may have been experiencing:
- Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by a specific shader setting
- Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by Sound Device Enumerating Process
- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during the fight with the WA-ES-2 (Samurai Chef) in Track 10
- Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked in Track 10 when purchasing items from the store after answering Roquefort’s phone, exiting the level, then reloading the level.
- Fixed an issue where the player cannot progress during the 808 battle in Track 12
- Fixed a bug where Chip slots might not accurately be reflected in game if purchased it from the store while having a in-progress save for Rhythm Tower, then loading the suspended Rhythm Tower save and exiting the run.
- Stick and trigger dead zone calculation adjusted
- QA-1MIL’s attack behavior has been adjusted
- Some of Mimosa’s dialogue has been corrected (Spanish)
- Fixed an issue where result data from Rhythm Tower would incorrectly influence “final result” Track data when Rhythm Tower is played while a checkpoint save exists for an ongoing Track.
- Corrected incorrect results for the SPECTRA Rooms being displayed in the Final Results if players exited the game after auto-saving
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Track 11 if they were hit by the giant robot’s laser when using the magnet grapple
- Fixed a bug where the player could continue to play after game over animation in Rekka fight
- Adjusted an icon in the Training Room menu that can appear squished
- Adjusted Holo Chai SP attack motion so Chai’s hand doesn’t look super weird
- Adjusted screen during pause menu transition to prevent visual bugs.
- Adjusted VU-REV effects during the Rhythm Parry Attack for clarity
- Adjusted the background during the battle with Rekka to remove visual bug when transitioning to cutscene.
- “Game over” explanation for recommending auto-action adjusted to not appear in inappropriate situations.
- Tracks 3 and 4, Zanzo’s programmers’ salary adjusted for inflation
