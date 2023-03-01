Hi-Fi RUSH – Photo Mode Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10539025 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This is one concert that allows flash photography!

Today’s Hi-Fi RUSH update adds Photo Mode, allowing you to snap screenshots throughout your musical adventure. You can pause the action and pose Chai and his allies, then edit the scene with a medley of frames, filters, and camera effects to create the perfect picture!

Read more details in our Photo Mode Release guide!

This update also fixes issues some players may have been experiencing: