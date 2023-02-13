Infinimine Ver.66

Changes

-Added Prestige System

Reset's most progress in exchange for prestige points

Points can be spent on the new Perks

Some perks will remain hidden until you have >500 Current Prestige

Prestige Point's are based on your Prestige Count and Perk Growth Modifier

*Perk Growth Modifier is influenced by Prestige and the Lowest farm tier completed when you Prestige

-New Prestige Leaderboard

-Entire Game has had a balance pass to fit the new Prestige System

-Initial Prestige will start your Guild Pick Damage talent at level 100 instead of 0 to help ease into

the system

-Laser will now give your Total Blocks Killed(Engineer splits the bonus in half since he has 2)

-2 Hotkeys were added to settings(Tier History, Prestige)

-Removed Timer check for Gear Auto Upgrade on Tier change, its now capped at 150, a perk can increase this

-Completing any farm tier in party mode will result in automatically being moved to your lowest farm tier

-Mine Reset warning will now appear in chat

-Mouse lock can no longer be enabled when a UI Window is open

-All 3 Bosses now cap at level 15

-Treasure Rooms can no longer spawn for players with afk mode enabled

Fix's

-Map window state now saves

-Corrected text on "Gear Quality" talent

-Fixed a bug with Pablo not attacking the block that is currently being manually targeted

-Changed the Block Progress type to prevent the precision errors causing some tiers to appear incomplete

-Fixed Auto-mine mining down sometimes

-Fixed a bug causing the boss not to respawn if you leave during countdown

-Fixed issue with chat window not saving its position and size correctly

-Fixed a Teleport bug that could result in being disconnected

-Fixed bug causing certain classes that had multi targeting to get way more ore to sell from TBK than

they should have

-Fixed a Disconnect bug caused by using a skill during a Mine Reset

-Fixed how TBK works with Waterfall was additive and is now multiplicative

-Fixed a few UI's that displayed a decimal when it was a whole number

-Custom Hotkeys can no longer be triggered accidently when typing in chat

-Fixed several UIs updating contents while closed

-Fixed move speed cap not being applied(20)

-Fixed Issue with chat not reconnecting once disconnected

You will need to prestige when logging into new version if your Current Progress Tier is higher than 30 due to the rebalance as the blocks will be pretty much unkillable