Ladders, NPCs, input @ experimental

Iterating forward as always. Here is yet another small update for the experimental branch:
Fixes multiple issues in immersive ladder climbing:
- Fixes being able to climb into the floor and through ceilings
- Fixes not being able to move orthogonal to the ladder (move closer or farther from the ladder while climbing)
Fixes combined ladder climbing
Fixes NPCs turn speed being fps dependent (slower on higher fps and vice versa)
Adds versioning to the actions manifest (should fix issues when upgrading to the new input scheme)
Changed depots in development branch