Half-Life: VR Mod update for 13 February 2023

Ladders, NPCs, input @ experimental

Share · View all patches · Build 10538987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Iterating forward as always. Here is yet another small update for the experimental branch:

  • Fixes multiple issues in immersive ladder climbing:

    • Fixes being able to climb into the floor and through ceilings
    • Fixes not being able to move orthogonal to the ladder (move closer or farther from the ladder while climbing)

  • Fixes combined ladder climbing

  • Fixes NPCs turn speed being fps dependent (slower on higher fps and vice versa)

  • Adds versioning to the actions manifest (should fix issues when upgrading to the new input scheme)

