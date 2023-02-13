 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 13 February 2023

20230213 update

Build 10538809

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a function to prevent cheating: When a player exceeds a certain score in the standard mode, it will be considered as cheating, and all the player's data will be cleared.
  2. Modified the key conditions for clearing data: when players use the C key to clear statistics and achievement data in cheating mode, they do not need to return to the game interface.
  3. Fixed a problem with the tutorial text display when paused: In the paused state, if the player is in the tutorial mode, the text will not be displayed.
  4. Fixed the problem that the tutorial text display was truncated: now in the tutorial mode, the text has more space to display.
  5. Modified the background color of the text image cache: under certain circumstances (for example, the background image is a complex color, and the text covers the entire disk background), the display of the text will be more accurate (without or reducing the color of the text edge).

