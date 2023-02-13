Baldy Bounce is Available Now!

Baldy Bounce releases today!

It has been about three years in the making and it feels surreal that the day is finally here. Thank you to everyone who has come along for the journey.

This is my first attempt at making a game for others to play, and the end result is a lot different to what I originally set out to achieve. Nevertheless at some point I needed to put a line in the sand and commit to a release date or it would be eternally under development. Next fest provided this opportunity, and here we are.

The demo will stay up for the foreseeable future, in case players want to try the game out before you buy.

Thank you again to everyone who has been following along during development, for those who have tried out the game, and those who gave their time to give precious feedback.

-Sam