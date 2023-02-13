Version 1.3 brings Async multiplayer and UNDO feature

Howdy!

With today's patch, we are finally bringing a major update to our beloved Florentine game.

Async multiplayer hits beta

That's right, with the extensive tests we were able to do (thanks to those who played on the experimental branch, your help has been invaluable <3), we can finally move the asynchronous multiplayer system to the next level. This means:

The Async lobby will replace the current multiplayer system entirely, even on the stable branch of the game.

Multiplayer can still be played synchronously if all players are online and in-game at the same time.

Steam Notifications will let players know when it's their turn, or when the game ends.

For those who don't remember, this new system basically allows players to close Lorenzo even mid-game, and to play their turns when their opponents are offline. Those games save their state and can be later resumed.

Needless to say, the server is up again. Now go get some VPs.

Undo button undoes...stuff

That's right. It took us a while, but finally it's possible to UNDO actions during single player games. A new button will appear next to the confirmation button every time you make an action - be it an actual Family member action, the choice of a bonus, the turn end, anything.

We hope you will appreciate it and put it to good use.

Older games should be compatible with this new update, but we encourage to start anew just to be sure.

Bugs, reports, and AIs

Obviously it wouldn't be a significant update without some squish squash of other bugs around the game. Most notably, we finally figured out what was causing the AIs to get stuck from time to time; we hope this is the last time we need to address this issue. (If you still find a situation where the AI still soft locks the game, though, make sure to send a bug report through the game menu!)

For a complete list of all the bugs fixed, as usual, please refer to Lorenzo's roadmap.

If you have issues while launching the game:

Some testers (especially on OSX platforms) have reported that after the update, Steam throws an error whenever the game is launched:



If this happens to you, simply uninstall and then reinstall the game. That should do the trick.

This is related to the game engine upgrade being unfriendly with Steam configuration files.

As usual, we'd like to thank our beloved players for keep on playing Lorenzo il Magnifico. You put fuel in our bones. And we appreciate your patience and support.