Trails of the Black Sun update for 13 February 2023

UPDATE Available!

13 February 2023

Build 10538743

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH v1.0.6 includes:

▚ added visual feedback to inform about equipping upgrades
▚ upgrades are now automatically equipped after purchase
▚ some equipped upgrades are now correctly displayed in-game
▚ added new animations for zipline mechanic
▚ rebalanced hit damage dealt by both character and Templar Soldiers
▚ reduced HP for all Templar Soldiers and for all armour types
▚ added more VFX to bullets impact on Templar Soldiers
▚ increased proximity world-revealing distance by x1.5
▚ added more checkpoints in some missions
▚ improved traversing in "Industrial Area", "Roman Aqueducts", "Vortex" and "Land of Luana" missions
▚ added code framework support for future time-trial missions
▚ various bug fixes

