UPDATE Available!

PATCH v1.0.6 includes:

▚ added visual feedback to inform about equipping upgrades

▚ upgrades are now automatically equipped after purchase

▚ some equipped upgrades are now correctly displayed in-game

▚ added new animations for zipline mechanic

▚ rebalanced hit damage dealt by both character and Templar Soldiers

▚ reduced HP for all Templar Soldiers and for all armour types

▚ added more VFX to bullets impact on Templar Soldiers

▚ increased proximity world-revealing distance by x1.5

▚ added more checkpoints in some missions

▚ improved traversing in "Industrial Area", "Roman Aqueducts", "Vortex" and "Land of Luana" missions

▚ added code framework support for future time-trial missions

▚ various bug fixes

Download the latest Update and play Now!

#update