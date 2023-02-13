UPDATE Available!

PATCH v1.0.6 includes:
▚ added visual feedback to inform about equipping upgrades
▚ upgrades are now automatically equipped after purchase
▚ some equipped upgrades are now correctly displayed in-game
▚ added new animations for zipline mechanic
▚ rebalanced hit damage dealt by both character and Templar Soldiers
▚ reduced HP for all Templar Soldiers and for all armour types
▚ added more VFX to bullets impact on Templar Soldiers
▚ increased proximity world-revealing distance by x1.5
▚ added more checkpoints in some missions
▚ improved traversing in "Industrial Area", "Roman Aqueducts", "Vortex" and "Land of Luana" missions
▚ added code framework support for future time-trial missions
▚ various bug fixes
Download the latest Update and play Now!
#update
Changed files in this update