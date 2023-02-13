 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 13 February 2023

Patch Notes 2/13/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10538689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Parallel races are fixed!:
-fixed a major desync bug in parallel races which was preventing the mode from functioning correctly.
-fixed a bug which caused parallel races to crash on rematch
-fixed an issue where the adventure HUD (momentum/time remaining) did not show up in parallel race mode.

Menu:
-fixed a hang when going back to the main menu from the Level Editor screen

Editor:
-fixed a bug where pressing escape while testing in the editor could potentially cause a hang.
-pressing escape while testing will now take you out of testing mode.
-fixed a bug where "Save As" in the editor was causing crashes.
-fixed a bug where sometimes testing in the editor would crash on the first test.
-fixed a bug where exiting the editor while joining with your controller could cause the cursor to freeze.
-fixed a bug which caused the editor to crash when an enemy was killed
-fixed a bug which caused the editor to crash when testing maps with more than 1 player spawn.
-fixed a bug which caused all players to have the default skin when testing in the editor.
-fixed a bug which caused a crash when opening a map from within the editor.
-fixed a bug which caused the number of spawn points to be glitchy when opening a map from within the editor.
-fixed a memory leak when starting a new blank map from within the editor.

Other:
-fixed a small bug where the game would crash as it was closing.
-fixed a bug that caused triggers/wires to not register on keyboard

Changed files in this update

Depot 2265781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link