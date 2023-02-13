Patch Notes 2/13/2023

Parallel races are fixed!:

-fixed a major desync bug in parallel races which was preventing the mode from functioning correctly.

-fixed a bug which caused parallel races to crash on rematch

-fixed an issue where the adventure HUD (momentum/time remaining) did not show up in parallel race mode.

Menu:

-fixed a hang when going back to the main menu from the Level Editor screen

Editor:

-fixed a bug where pressing escape while testing in the editor could potentially cause a hang.

-pressing escape while testing will now take you out of testing mode.

-fixed a bug where "Save As" in the editor was causing crashes.

-fixed a bug where sometimes testing in the editor would crash on the first test.

-fixed a bug where exiting the editor while joining with your controller could cause the cursor to freeze.

-fixed a bug which caused the editor to crash when an enemy was killed

-fixed a bug which caused the editor to crash when testing maps with more than 1 player spawn.

-fixed a bug which caused all players to have the default skin when testing in the editor.

-fixed a bug which caused a crash when opening a map from within the editor.

-fixed a bug which caused the number of spawn points to be glitchy when opening a map from within the editor.

-fixed a memory leak when starting a new blank map from within the editor.

Other:

-fixed a small bug where the game would crash as it was closing.

-fixed a bug that caused triggers/wires to not register on keyboard