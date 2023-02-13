 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 13 February 2023

Tap Ninja v4.1.8 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10538688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Holiday Amber Tasks last objective has been nerfed from 4'000 to 2'500. Anyone that had spent more than 2'500 (up to 4'000) Amber will get that Amber reimbursed.
● Added the option to open x5 Eggs at the same time
● Swapped the second and third upgrade places in Tier 13 (prices adjusted)
● Trail shadows now properly wear a hat
● Challenge levels now won't end pre-emptively
● Improved the Ascension tree connecting lines for some users with the visual glitch
● Ascension upgrades that are unlockable after Ascending will now be shaded yellow instead of dark green

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link