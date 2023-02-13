● Holiday Amber Tasks last objective has been nerfed from 4'000 to 2'500. Anyone that had spent more than 2'500 (up to 4'000) Amber will get that Amber reimbursed.
● Added the option to open x5 Eggs at the same time
● Swapped the second and third upgrade places in Tier 13 (prices adjusted)
● Trail shadows now properly wear a hat
● Challenge levels now won't end pre-emptively
● Improved the Ascension tree connecting lines for some users with the visual glitch
● Ascension upgrades that are unlockable after Ascending will now be shaded yellow instead of dark green
Tap Ninja update for 13 February 2023
Tap Ninja v4.1.8 is live!
