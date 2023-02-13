Tap Ninja v4.1.8 is live!

● Holiday Amber Tasks last objective has been nerfed from 4'000 to 2'500. Anyone that had spent more than 2'500 (up to 4'000) Amber will get that Amber reimbursed.

● Added the option to open x5 Eggs at the same time

● Swapped the second and third upgrade places in Tier 13 (prices adjusted)

● Trail shadows now properly wear a hat

● Challenge levels now won't end pre-emptively

● Improved the Ascension tree connecting lines for some users with the visual glitch

● Ascension upgrades that are unlockable after Ascending will now be shaded yellow instead of dark green