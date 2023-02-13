Added and Fixed (Ver 1.0.6)

- Additions and Changes
Added variety of sweets towers.
The box for the Sweets Basket event was made a little larger.
The time limit for the Sweets Basket event has been slightly extended.
Increased the Sweets Basket complete rewards.
Eliminated hit detection of other players' boxes.
The maximum number of sweets earned has been significantly increased. However, the maximum number of sweets levels remains unchanged.
Changed the visual effects when the Fever Penguin is acquired.
Slightly increased the effectiveness of box extensions.
The position of the player's box has been moved slightly forward.
The menu is no longer automatically displayed when the game is put in the background.
- Fixed
Fixed an issue where after opening a treasure chest in a treasure chest event, the contents of the chest would remain fixed and not move.
Fixed a problem where the normal BGM would revert to normal when an event ended during a fever.
Fixed a problem that could cause the arm to move very slowly in certain situations.
Fixed a problem that could cause other players' arms to move very slowly in certain situations.
