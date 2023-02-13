Added and Fixed (Ver 1.0.6)

Added variety of sweets towers.

The box for the Sweets Basket event was made a little larger.

The time limit for the Sweets Basket event has been slightly extended.

Increased the Sweets Basket complete rewards.

Eliminated hit detection of other players' boxes.

The maximum number of sweets earned has been significantly increased. However, the maximum number of sweets levels remains unchanged.

Changed the visual effects when the Fever Penguin is acquired.

Slightly increased the effectiveness of box extensions.

The position of the player's box has been moved slightly forward.