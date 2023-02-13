 Skip to content

Sweets Pusher Friends update for 13 February 2023

Added and Fixed (Ver 1.0.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 10538673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Additions and Changes

  • Added variety of sweets towers.

  • The box for the Sweets Basket event was made a little larger.

  • The time limit for the Sweets Basket event has been slightly extended.

  • Increased the Sweets Basket complete rewards.

  • Eliminated hit detection of other players' boxes.

  • The maximum number of sweets earned has been significantly increased. However, the maximum number of sweets levels remains unchanged.

  • Changed the visual effects when the Fever Penguin is acquired.

  • Slightly increased the effectiveness of box extensions.

  • The position of the player's box has been moved slightly forward.

  • The menu is no longer automatically displayed when the game is put in the background.

  • Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where after opening a treasure chest in a treasure chest event, the contents of the chest would remain fixed and not move.

  • Fixed a problem where the normal BGM would revert to normal when an event ended during a fever.

  • Fixed a problem that could cause the arm to move very slowly in certain situations.

  • Fixed a problem that could cause other players' arms to move very slowly in certain situations.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

