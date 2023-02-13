Patch Notes (0.12.11)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.12.11) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where animals would appear stuck in certain situations. Do let us know if they are still stuck on stairs and slopes.

Fixed the issue that caused building destruction particles to appear offset.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of the resource requirement info in the toolbar, during the usage of the install function.

Fixed the issue that prevented settlers from repairing the building, if that building received damage during its construction pile form.

Fixed the issue that caused the shaking animation to continue even when the game was paused.

Known issues:

If the bookshelf is located above the stairs, piles on those shelves will not be registered.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel