Hello, crusaders!

We’ve prepared a hot-fix for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – 2.0.7n. This update will fix the issue with negative status effects not being removed after a boss fight with the Songbird, and the issue with Nahyndri not dying instantly in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC. We’ve also included a minor UI update in the patch.

Happy sailing!