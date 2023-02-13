 Skip to content

Return to li World - Chinese expansion pack update for 13 February 2023

Added dungeon exit function

Build 10538349 · Last edited 13 February 2023

Added dungeon exit function
Fix the problem that some characters cannot use skills after equipping exclusive weapons.
Fix some known bugs

