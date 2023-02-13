Patch 0.8.1.2 - More fixes + fire can cause explosion

This patch does the following:
- Gets rid of another crash.
- Fixes building collapsing which sometimes caused parts of buildings or furniture to float mid air.
- Fire will now cause items like gunpowder, firebombs and grenades to explode when burning, which can cause unfortunate chain reactions if one is not careful. (This only affects items laying outside, not inside storage. Containers like chests are much more fireproof than say crates.)
- Updates and fixes fires mechanics, so fires should no longer appear underground or burn forever on drawbridges.
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
