- Sky and atmosphere improvements (by Kliaxe):
- atmospheric shadows (sky can receive shadows)
- clouds can receive shadows
- aerial perspective effect
- other quality improvements for sky and cloud rendering
- Lua performance improvement: removed lots of memory allocations
- Improved framerate locking
Wicked Engine update for 13 February 2023
0.71.152
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update