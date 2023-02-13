 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 13 February 2023

0.71.152

Build 10538207

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sky and atmosphere improvements (by Kliaxe):
  • atmospheric shadows (sky can receive shadows)
  • clouds can receive shadows
  • aerial perspective effect
  • other quality improvements for sky and cloud rendering
  • Lua performance improvement: removed lots of memory allocations
  • Improved framerate locking

