Double Line Confrontation：New World（双线交锋：新世界） update for 13 February 2023

Small update content on February 13, 2023

Build 10538129

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update content on February 13, 2023
After a week of development, our product officially said goodbye to beta 1.2 and entered 1.3. Here are our updates
Game updates

  1. The flamethrower can ignite the corpse and cause continuous damage to the enemy
  2. Add AKS assault rifle
  3. The afterglow of combustion is enhanced
  4. AI roaming
  5. Enhancement of night vision ability
  6. Modify the character's sprint action
  7. The rendering hardware of flame is changed from GPU to CPU
  8. Many BUG problems
  9. AI name base enhancement

