Small update content on February 13, 2023
After a week of development, our product officially said goodbye to beta 1.2 and entered 1.3. Here are our updates
Game updates
- The flamethrower can ignite the corpse and cause continuous damage to the enemy
- Add AKS assault rifle
- The afterglow of combustion is enhanced
- AI roaming
- Enhancement of night vision ability
- Modify the character's sprint action
- The rendering hardware of flame is changed from GPU to CPU
- Many BUG problems
- AI name base enhancement
Changed files in this update