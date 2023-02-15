 Skip to content

Sweet Transit update for 15 February 2023

Sweet Transit | Hotfix 12

Build 10538108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Calling all passengers!

Hotfix 12 has arrived at the station, and brings with it a trainload of bugfixes to make your time with us even more enjoyable!

Here's the details of this patch:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed being able to place blueprint station bridges over everything
  • Fixed redoing/undoing upgrades returning wrong amount of resources
  • Fixed invalid blueprint being shown as blank
  • Fixed not being able to undo or redo roads
  • Fixed expansion tutorial having enabled presets and train sample buttons in the train depot

Additions

  • Made upgrading by upgrade button also record in the build history

