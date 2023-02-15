Sweet Transit | Hotfix 12

Calling all passengers!
Hotfix 12 has arrived at the station, and brings with it a trainload of bugfixes to make your time with us even more enjoyable!
Here's the details of this patch:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed being able to place blueprint station bridges over everything
- Fixed redoing/undoing upgrades returning wrong amount of resources
- Fixed invalid blueprint being shown as blank
- Fixed not being able to undo or redo roads
- Fixed expansion tutorial having enabled presets and train sample buttons in the train depot
Additions
- Made upgrading by upgrade button also record in the build history
Changed files in this update