Sweet Transit | Hotfix 12

Calling all passengers!

Hotfix 12 has arrived at the station, and brings with it a trainload of bugfixes to make your time with us even more enjoyable!

Here's the details of this patch:

Bug Fixes

Fixed being able to place blueprint station bridges over everything

Fixed redoing/undoing upgrades returning wrong amount of resources

Fixed invalid blueprint being shown as blank

Fixed not being able to undo or redo roads

Fixed expansion tutorial having enabled presets and train sample buttons in the train depot

Additions