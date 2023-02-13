 Skip to content

Bit Blaster XL update for 13 February 2023

V3.22

V3.22

Hi everyone! My new game is coming out soon; (Poosh XL - Wishlist here) so I wanted to dive back into some of my other games and fix issues and make some improvements

-Updated to a newer Unity Engine version
-Resolved a couple reported bugs
-Implemented a brand new internal leaderboards menu that shows you and the 9 nearest scores without leaving the game window. I also kept a button that links to Steam overlay full leaderboards externally.
-Updated the Adamvision logo splash, no more bright white screen, this is the future.
-Steam Deck Verified Yall!

I hope you continue to enjoy my games, and please check out Poosh XL.
Thanks for the continued support.

-adamvision

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055910/Poosh_XL/

