Patch 0.0.42a - 13th of February 2023

We are well on our way for release now and it should be right around the corner.

We expect to be releasing the game before summer, unless something unexpected comes up.

Remaining features for a release candidate:

Enemy Encyclopedia

Research Notes (Add-on for Enemy Encyclopedia)

Equipment Encyclopedia

A second, or even a third Map to play on

Change progression

unlock characters as you go per Map/Area

start with only one character

Finalizing Steam Achievements (they currently work to a large extent)

Change Log

Permanent Upgrades can now be purchased in the Menu using Souls

These are permanent additions to your game start Base Stats

Added Map Selection UI

Added an achievements overview to the Menu scene

Added laugh tracks and voice line for Game Summary/Game End

Photosensitivity warning now allows for clicks or "any key/button"

Reduced Loading times per play through by loading vital assets only once at the start of the game itself

Walking near an ability upgrade shrine in side levels will now pause the game to allow for reading Lore and accepting the upgrade

Fixed a bug where confirm buttons in Encyclopedia unlock dialog's would stay bound to opening the encyclopedia's

Added support for basic navigation for gamepads to all new UI

Experience orbs now merge less frequently unless the world becomes too crowded by orbs (100+)

Experience orb audio is no longer as stressful on the CPU as in the past by playing from a single audio source

This was causing some end game audio priority recalculations as you would have 100+ orbs on screen playing their own audio, which was being virtualized (muted) by the engine

Added an initial Credits section to the Menu scene

Increased texture resolution of some bad looking assets