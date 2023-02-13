Patch 0.0.42a - 13th of February 2023

We are well on our way for release now and it should be right around the corner.
We expect to be releasing the game before summer, unless something unexpected comes up.
Remaining features for a release candidate:
Enemy Encyclopedia
Research Notes (Add-on for Enemy Encyclopedia)
Equipment Encyclopedia
A second, or even a third Map to play on
Change progression
- unlock characters as you go per Map/Area
- start with only one character
Finalizing Steam Achievements (they currently work to a large extent)
Change Log
Permanent Upgrades can now be purchased in the Menu using Souls
These are permanent additions to your game start Base Stats
Added Map Selection UI
Added an achievements overview to the Menu scene
Added laugh tracks and voice line for Game Summary/Game End
Photosensitivity warning now allows for clicks or "any key/button"
Reduced Loading times per play through by loading vital assets only once at the start of the game itself
Walking near an ability upgrade shrine in side levels will now pause the game to allow for reading Lore and accepting the upgrade
Fixed a bug where confirm buttons in Encyclopedia unlock dialog's would stay bound to opening the encyclopedia's
Added support for basic navigation for gamepads to all new UI
Experience orbs now merge less frequently unless the world becomes too crowded by orbs (100+)
Experience orb audio is no longer as stressful on the CPU as in the past by playing from a single audio source
- This was causing some end game audio priority recalculations as you would have 100+ orbs on screen playing their own audio, which was being virtualized (muted) by the engine
Added an initial Credits section to the Menu scene
Increased texture resolution of some bad looking assets
