Update Notes for Feb 13

-Fixed a bug where loading a incomplete run with flying sword will result in a black screen

-Fixed a bug where level up is not continuously checked while having more exp than threshold

-Fixed a bug where weapon proc-ed sky sword deal 0 damage

-Optimized background effects for zone 7

-Updated bamboo house soul absorb weapon reward: random weapon->soul bound weapon(random weapon if no soul weapon is selected)

Updated status damage/status effect

-Slow speed: Lowest speed for all target: 10% -> 30% for bosses, others remain the same

-Bleed damage: (bleed stack damage x stack) + extra damage -> (extra damage x 0.05 + bleed stack damage) x stack