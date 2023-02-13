 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 13 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where loading a incomplete run with flying sword will result in a black screen
-Fixed a bug where level up is not continuously checked while having more exp than threshold
-Fixed a bug where weapon proc-ed sky sword deal 0 damage
-Optimized background effects for zone 7
-Updated bamboo house soul absorb weapon reward: random weapon->soul bound weapon(random weapon if no soul weapon is selected)

Updated status damage/status effect
-Slow speed: Lowest speed for all target: 10% -> 30% for bosses, others remain the same
-Bleed damage: (bleed stack damage x stack) + extra damage -> (extra damage x 0.05 + bleed stack damage) x stack

