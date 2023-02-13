2-13 Bug fixes and experience optimization

BUG Worker assignment interface, when a new occupation appears, it is not refreshed in time

Optimize the blueprint preview and save it after zooming out to avoid getting stuck when there are too many blueprints

Optimization Modify the name of the blueprint, when entering the output, shield the shortcut key response

New feature Add Fireplace 2*2

When optimizing the famine, you can eat food from the trading desk, border trade port and treasury

Optimize the novice guide: when the population grows too fast, the prompt can reduce the double bed to control the population