领地：种田与征战 update for 13 February 2023

2-13 Bug fixes and experience optimization

BUG Worker assignment interface, when a new occupation appears, it is not refreshed in time
Optimize the blueprint preview and save it after zooming out to avoid getting stuck when there are too many blueprints
Optimization Modify the name of the blueprint, when entering the output, shield the shortcut key response
New feature Add Fireplace 2*2
When optimizing the famine, you can eat food from the trading desk, border trade port and treasury
Optimize the novice guide: when the population grows too fast, the prompt can reduce the double bed to control the population

