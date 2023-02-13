 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Africa Empire 2027 update for 13 February 2023

Big update is up in Africa Empire 2027

Share · View all patches · Build 10537986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,
A new big update is up in Africa Empire 2027.

  1. New options in custom (sandbox) mode before starting game:
  • Allow Use of Nuclear, Biological and Chemical weapons?
  • Activate United Nations Active / Not Active

  1. New options in diplomacy menu. You can find it in the diplomacy top right icon. Show all countries at war with your country, Show all countries allies with your country, Declare war on all the countries, Declare war on all neighbor's countries, filter and see only neighbor's countries relations.

  2. New diplomacy option Military Assistance: Will allow you to send military equipment to other countries.

  • Will show you a list of weapons you can send to your friends and allies.
  • Once you send the equipment you cannot take it back or ask them to send you back.
  • If you can use it the AI can use it as well.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, resources, online multiplayer...‎
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,
iGindis Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2165302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link