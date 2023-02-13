Balance 97.261/100 Update #17

Share · View all patches · Build 10537957 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.97.260.1

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Updated the Credits list.

Fixed a bug that changes the background of the menu because of skipping the plot.

Adjusted the title of the game to change as the game progresses.

Fixed a bug that the plot, time and animation at the beginning of Chapter 6 are displayed incorrectly. (Balance 100)

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, MX & LQ, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,

Alex Wilkins, Prosie, KenG, ShantiL,

thewindbell.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 13, 2023