Added right click menu command "Order all non-combat ships to retreat."
Removed excess pneumo-tubes from the T3 builder ship.
Fixed Storage T3 German localization.
Added tank/storage capacity to the tooltip.
Added producing machine name to the resource tooltip.
Final Upgrade update for 13 February 2023
1.0.0.40
