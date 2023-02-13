 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 13 February 2023

1.0.0.40

Added right click menu command "Order all non-combat ships to retreat."
Removed excess pneumo-tubes from the T3 builder ship.
Fixed Storage T3 German localization.
Added tank/storage capacity to the tooltip.
Added producing machine name to the resource tooltip.

