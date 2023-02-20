Update 1.59 Patch Notes

Dear Villagers,

Thank you for playing Drago Noka! We hope your villages are doing well!

We have rolled out an update which fixes/changes the following:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some of Mimimi's Tasks could sometimes be completed without meeting the requirements.

Fixed an issue where loading screens that were toggled off would sometimes toggle back on automatically.

Fixed an issue where players received the incorrect number of materials when destroying building features.

Fixed an issue where the control settings in the options menu would sometimes display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where you could synthesize powderized and liquidized items infinitely.

Adjusted the volume of certain BGM tracks.

Fixed an issue where finishing the final battle would sometimes cause an error.

Fixed an issue where dye could not be refilled when using the Paintbrush.

Fixed an issue where some named cooking recipes could not be created.

Fixed an issue where there were extra entries on the Synthesis Variation Table that could not be filled.

Fixed typos.

QoL Updates

When selecting a number (eg. quantity of items to craft), going below 0 will cause the counter to start counting down from the maximum number available, and going above the maximum number will cause the counter to start counting again from 0.

Players now have a random chance of obtaining a sapling when cutting down a tree.

Added the option to toggle notifications (eg. skill level up, delivery wyvern arrival) on or off.

Players can now select cooking ingredients from the Cold Storage in the house the protagonist is currently in.

Wyverns will no longer die of starvation as long as you have the Wyvern Bell.

We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback! We are currently working closely with the developer to try and squash more bugs and implement more QoL features to help you with your village life! Stay tuned for more updates!

If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum:

