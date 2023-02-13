Dear players,

A new big update is up in World Empire 2027

New scenarios in World Empire

From now you can click on the scenario icon it will show scenario information.

Scenario: United World Scenario information: New born leader that charms everyone wants to unite the world. Goal: All active countries must be allied with your country and must disarm the nuclear weapons of all countries using United Nations, spies or military actions.

Scenario: Return of the Japanese Empire. Scenario information: New Japanese emperor is on the rise with big plans to invest in the army and navy. Military budget increased by 50% and hostile relations with China, Russia and North Korea.