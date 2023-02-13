0.0.3.2 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10537744 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Add Romanian support

Add Vietnamese support

Incorporated the latest translations

Fix the problem of removing the battery pack without returning the battery

Repair the bacon rack and add fuel. The bacon is reset by time

Repair the death of the tutorial level, and it will fall infinitely

Repair the tutorial level, weather display error

The tombstone will block the vehicle if you die in the vehicle

Repair the possibility that the client search will block the use status of the box in multi-person mode

Fix the bug that the character can interact with water in other states

Fix that the camera will get stuck when setting the picture when running

Optimize map effect

Reduces the sound transmission range when the car is moving

Increase in rainy days, and exposure to rain will increase sanitation

Upgrade to UE5.1.1 engine

Recently, we have focused on the development of dedicated servers, which will be available for testing in early March.