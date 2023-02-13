0.0.3.2 Update description

Add Romanian support
Add Vietnamese support
Incorporated the latest translations
Fix the problem of removing the battery pack without returning the battery
Repair the bacon rack and add fuel. The bacon is reset by time
Repair the death of the tutorial level, and it will fall infinitely
Repair the tutorial level, weather display error
The tombstone will block the vehicle if you die in the vehicle
Repair the possibility that the client search will block the use status of the box in multi-person mode
Fix the bug that the character can interact with water in other states
Fix that the camera will get stuck when setting the picture when running
Optimize map effect
Reduces the sound transmission range when the car is moving
Increase in rainy days, and exposure to rain will increase sanitation
Upgrade to UE5.1.1 engine
Recently, we have focused on the development of dedicated servers, which will be available for testing in early March.
