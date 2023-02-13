各位亲爱的道友，现在服务器已经更新完毕，大家现在可以继续愉快的游戏啦！所有道友从原本登陆服务器进入游戏即可。
维护礼包：
1、（绑定的）淹死的鱼666
2、（绑定的）归元破虚丹2
《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023年2月13日
