Battle Chess: Game of Kings™ update for 13 February 2023

Music crossfading has been fixed

Build 10537724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The music streaming system wasn't properly setting the volume from the background thread. Issue has been fixed.

All music have been converted to a new format, the "*.stream" file. Generated from using the original high quality wave files.

