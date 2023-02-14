First World War: Chinese Language Version Released

The Chinese language version of Making History: The First World War is now ready to share.

All Lobby, Hud and Event text has been localized to Simplified Chinese.

This is a large amount of text - over 10,000 lines of translations. The Events alone were over 7,000.

So there's a good chance we may have messed somewhere. Please let us know if you find issues and we'll try to fix them for the next build.

Coming up...

Russian Language translation release. This is currently being reviewed and tested. Should be ready for release in the very near future.